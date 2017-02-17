Is success going to change Chance The Rapper? Yeah, don’t bet on it. Even after winning 3 Grammys, the ‘No Problem’ rapper is staying true to himself, even reportedly turning down multi-million dollar record deals!

Chance The Rapper, 23, didn’t need a record label to help him score success and Grammys gold, so it’s no surprising that he’s not jumping at any of the offers coming his way following his big night. “Every label is still trying to get him,” an insider tells Page Six. “He’s making too much on his own…He was turning down $5 million advances before and now, it’s like $10 million.”

Chance is notoriously anti-label. He released Coloring Book, the mixtape that would win him Best Rap Album, exclusively on Apple Music in 2016. It was the first ever album to break the Billboard 200 solely on streams and it’s the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. “He may do something with Apple” in the future, the source tells Page Six, “but not a label per se…He is going to remain independent.”

It seems there’s no dollar amount that can make Chance sign on the dotted line. “I have complete control over my music,” he told HOT 97 in 2015 (per Genius), “the same that I did when I was in high school: I make what I want to make, when I want to make it, with who I want to make it with.”

“And, in the end, I still own everything that I create. And just the understanding of giving up that piece of the pie to anybody, whether they’re a huge label, or a indie label, or it’s just a distribution deal or it’s just a publishing deal, like giving up that piece is difficult for me,” he added.

If there’s anyone who’s got Chance’s back when it comes to making his own path, it’s Drake, 30. After Chance won his second Grammy (he would win three – Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for “No Problem” and Best Rap Album) Drizzy made Chance’s hotline bling with a text message full of love. Drake called the win “well deserved,” before raising his glass to toast Chance’s success.

What do you think about Chance reportedly turning down $10 million dollar deals, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that’s the smart thing for him to do? Or do you think he should sign a deal to get that money?