Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2017 Collection Will Keep Ivanka Trump Looking Elegant Every Day

Carolina Herrera has had many design triumphs in her highly successful career, but one of the highlights has to be turning Ivanka Trump into a stunning princess in a spangled embellished gown at the Inaugural Ball. Now, her new collection can enable every American woman to look elegant 24/7.

If Carolina Herrera, herself, has a uniform, it is wearing a crisp white blouse everyday. In her new fall collection, she has multiple appealing takes on the white shirt — it gets caped with both long and short sleeves, bowed at the neck, and bows on the sleeves, and gets fitted and body-conscious with waist ties and little black bows on the cuffs. And for Carolina, nothing goes better with a white shirt, than something black.

In her new collection, which attracted stars like Emmy Rossum, Nicky Hilton, Karolina Kurkova and Skyler Samuels to her front row, she pairs her shirts with full black and white skirts, pleated black leather skirts, tiered knit skirts and black leather jackets.

The looks are at their very best when an edgy element is added, like leather with lady-like details, such as little bows for unexpected surprises. No doubt, Herrera fan Ivanka Trump will love Carolina’s slim, sleeveless cranberry sheath dress and both her city sophisticated evening gowns, and more feminine fairytale all-out glam looks. Melania Trump is sure to catch on to get turned on to Herrera and would look stunning in the Fall collection’s beige and pale pinks. Karlie Kloss, who is the face of Carolina’s ‘Good Girl’ fragrance, would look fabulous in the dramatic deep V-cut dresses.

In any case, Herrera can look forward to seeing her designs get big play in both Hollywood and the White House in the coming months. Congrats, Carolina, on a fabulous collection! HollywoodLifers, who do you think would look amazing in Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2017 line?