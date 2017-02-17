Camila Cabello Interested In Dating Amid Shawn Mendes Romance Rumors?

REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello might be in the midst of an existential crisis. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the former Fifth Harmony member wants a healthy love life while also wanting her solo career to take off. What might that mean for rumored beau Shawn Mendes? Find out now!

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello wants the best of both worlds. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the 19-year-old wants “love, just like the rest of us.” The problem is, she also wants to work her butt off in hope that her planned solo career launches big. There’s also a rumored romance with collaborator and BFF Shawn Mendes hanging over her head.

“Camila wants love just like the rest of us,” explains our insider, “but she is laser focused on her career right now and thinks, if she focuses on a relationship, she will lose all the momentum she is making with her solo career.” They go on to explain that the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” singer has “no time for both right now.”

Speculation has surrounded Shawn and Camila for a while. And although they have repeatedly denied being anything more than “just friends,” recent Instagram posts let us know they’re still, at least, working together. That’s probably for the best, considering the drama Camila’s trapped in with her ex-bandmates. We’ve got to say, though, that there is no reason in 2017 why a woman can’t have a career and a healthy relationship. You’ve just got to figure out how to make it work for you!

First, Camila said, in an interview with Seventeen, that Fifth Harmony “wasn’t the maximum expression of me personally.” Then Lauren Jauregui, 20, fired back on Twitter. And, most recently, Camila told Billboard that she has reached out to the girls but hasn’t heard back. “It was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about,” she said, “it makes me sad.” Whatever the case may be, we are sending good vibes out into the universe for everyone involved.

