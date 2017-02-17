Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Collarbone In Scary Snowboarding Wipeout — Gnarly Video

Sometimes when you bend it like Beckham, you break it too! And by ‘it’, we mean your collarbone. Brooklyn Beckham took to the slopes to show off some epic snowboarding moves on Feb. 17, but he left the mountain with a horrible injury! See the scary crash and x-ray, here.

Poor Brooklyn Beckham just wanted to have a fun day in the snow in Whistler, Canada, but what he got instead was a painful x-ray and an epic video. The 17-year-old heartthrob posted a clip to Instagram on Feb. 17 showing off some of his best snowboard moves on a gorgeous white mountain, but after landing a few impressive tricks, he takes a scary tumble that leaves his goggles feet away and his body writhing in pain. “Broke my collarbone at the end,” he captioned the video nonchalantly. Oh no!

Brooklyn further proved the painful injury by posting a photograph of his x-ray, which clearly shows a massive fracture along his collarbone. Ouch! The x-ray was taken at a local Canadian hospital, and now he’s stuck in a sling. We’re guessing that’s going to put a crimp in his style for the rest of his trip!

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Brooklyn’s dad David Beckham posted a lot of fun pics of the family vacation, one of which was Brooklyn at the top of the mountain rocking a pink sweatshirt and black snow pants. “Just before his accident,” he captioned the pic. “Brave boy xx sorry (man)” We love what a typical dad David is! Get well soon, Brooklyn.

