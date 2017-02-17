Britney Spears ‘Glad’ She Shaved Her Head 10 Years Ago, Despite Katy Perry’s Shade

Katy Perry may have thrown shade at Britney Spears for her breakdown, but the iconic pop star couldn’t be less upset about it… and HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal why.

Britney Spears, 35, has come a long way since her “Baby, One More Time” days and let’s be honest: the trip wasn’t an easy one to make. But thankfully Britney’s aware of the her wild past, including the moment she shaved her head completely bald on February 16, 2007.

“It hasn’t gotten past Britney that it was ten years ago that she shaved her head in her epic meltdown, but the way she looks back at that incident from what she can remember, she is glad that it happened,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The reason why she looks back at that time fondly is because it was the start of the road for her to get back on track and take back her life.”

Thankfully, that means Katy Perry‘s careless diss at the 2017 Grammys on February 12. In case you missed it, while talking about her break from music for “mental health” reasons, Katy joked that it was going well because she hadn’t shaved her head.

So what does Britney think? Not much, according to our sources. “So many amazing things have happened to her since that moment, including most importantly being alive, and she doesn’t take that lightly. So she has looked back at it and has obviously thought about it more since the Katy Perry diss, but she is taking it in stride and actually appreciates what has happened from it.”

The source added, “It was easily on of the most important things that happened in her life based on all the positive that eventually came out of it.” Well, we are so glad that Britney wasn’t hurt by Katy’s diss, and even more so that she is so appreciative of her downs as well as her ups. That’s definitely one way to stay humble!

