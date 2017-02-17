Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s Split: She’s ‘Super Fed Up’ With His Issues

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! Just after Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian called off their wedding and Chyna is officially done with him. The details about their split are shocking!

Is this officially it? Are Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, done for good? A source close to Rob told PEOPLE on Feb. 16, “they split a while ago. The wedding plans are off.” Now a source close to Chyna is reportedly sharing her side of the story. “Chyna is super fed up with Rob,” the insider told PEOPLE. Yikes!

Allegedly, Chyna “thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues.” With the wedding called off, Chyna now wants to move forward and do what’s best for herself and baby Dream. “They’re living separately and she’s keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her,” the source reportedly said. She apparently does not think Rob is in the right head space to take on marriage and baby full time. “”He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family,” the source told the mag.

The news of Rob and Chyna’s split just came out on Feb. 16, but the pair have reportedly been separated for some time. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time,” a source close to Rob told PEOPLE. The couple went through an extraordinary number of highs and lows in only a year. From their fast-paced courtship starting in Jan. 2016 through their engagement in April, which was all capped with the happy arrival of their baby girl Dream Kardashian in Nov.

Chyna stayed by Rob’s side through his hospitalization from diabetes complications at the end of 2016, but Rob’s health scare could not keep the couple together. He posted a picture of Dream with his mother Kris Jenner on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14. Here’s hoping Rob and Dream can be good parents for Dream even if they’re not together anymore.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the latest Rob & Chyna development? Sound off in the comments below!

