SHE’S GLOWING! In her second outing since the amazing twins announcement, Beyonce flaunted her growing baby bump and sexy bare legs under an oversized T-shirt while running errands in Beverly Hills. See her beautiful maternity look, here!

Is there anyone who nails maternity looks harder than Beyonce, 35? Even without all the glitz and glamour, the expectant mother still looks amazing in casual streetwear. Since Beyonce is carrying twins, it’s a smart idea that she skipped the high heels and tight dresses and opted for a more low-key look. After all, comfort is most important while being pregnant!

This marks the second time we’ve seen the “Formation” singer out in public since making her fabulous twins announcement on Instagram. Dressed in sunglasses and an oversized black T-shirt with a mini dress (or skirt, or shorts) underneath, Beyonce cradled her belly as she walked around Beverly Hills on Feb. 17. SEE THE FASHIONISTA RIGHT HERE.

The last time we saw Beyonce out and about, she was SLAYING at the 2017 Grammys in Los Angeles. Not only did the multi-award winner perform on stage, she also won two awards and rocked THREE different dresses. Her first outfit of the night was a gold dress made out of beads and metallic gems that made her look like a warrior princess.

She wore a crown and everything! Her second look was a sequin red gown that draped all the way down to the floor. For her last look, Beyonce dazzled in a white dress with a slit all the way up to her thighs. You try pulling that off with TWO babies inside of you!

Needless to say her maternity looks have been on point since the beginning. Her amazing sense of fashion is even rubbing off on daughter Blue Ivy, who stunned in a Prince-inspired suit the night of the Grammys. Prince was famous for wearing bright colors and pantsuits with bold collars, so that’s what Blue wore. This is one VERY well-dressed family!

