This is absolutely tragic! In a teaser for ‘Marriage Bootcamp,’ Amy Duggar dropped a major bombshell, finally revealing that the person who physically abused her as a kid is none other than her very own dad! In her tearful confession, the reality star even shared a time when he forcefully grabbed her by the neck!

Opening up about her “traumatic” childhood like never before, Amy Duggar King, finally revealed the identity of her childhood abuser — something she had kept secret up until this point. And shockingly, it was her father who physically hurt her throughout her younger years! SO sad. The celeb, who’s the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of 19 Kids and Counting, made the big reveal in a sneak preview for the Feb. 17 episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, and it was a super emotional moment for everyone in the room.

“My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy.’ And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling, Amy said in the clip, which is exclusive to People magazine. “He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth.’ And I was scared s—less.” We can only imagine how traumatizing that must have been for poor Amy.

But the abuse didn’t stop there. Amy also revealed that she saw “things flown in the air, I’ve been called every name in the book,” and said, with tears welling up in her eyes, that her father “tried to run me over with a car. It scared me half out of my mind.” Turns out, her past experiences could be interfering with her marriage to husband Dillon King, whom she wed in 2015.

“Amy’s coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world,” Dr. Venus Nicolino explained in the teaser. “It’s how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood.” The doctors went on to explain that when Dillon hurts her, she swallows a lot of her anger — just like she did when she was a younger. “And when you hide anger from your partner, you end up resenting them.”

Because of all that happened when she was young, she DID end up resenting her father. Before she told the world her hurt her as a child, Amy talked to People about her unnamed abuser, saying that she did forgive them, but she could never forget. “It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger,” Amy told the publication. “I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

