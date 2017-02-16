Boston Celtics Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

He’s on fire! The Boston Celtics will travel to Chicago to battle Dwyane Wade and the Bulls at the United Center on Feb. 16th 8pm EST. Keep reading to catch the live stream of this epic NBA game online here!

Eastern Conference basketball action gets hot when the second place Boston Celtics led by Amir Johnson, 29, head over to Illinois to take on Dwyane Wade, 35, and his seventh place Chicago Bulls. The Celtics are riding a 3-game winning streak heading into this road game and will look to keep their momentum flowing while the Bulls would like to defend home court and build on their own momentum after having won their last contest against the Toronto Raptors.

The toughest conference seems to be the West lately. The Golden State Warriors are sitting at 46-9, and have the best record in the NBA while the east is owned by the champion Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James, 32. The Cavs are in first place with a record of 38-16 so both the Celtics and the Bull have a chance to gain some ground here on the conference leading Cavs.

This is the last game of the first half of the season for these two teams before heading into the long All-Star break. New Orleans will be the place for the epic All-Star game which will go down inside The Smoothie King Center which should be a high-scoring entertaining shootout. Until then, both the Bulls and the Celtics will want this big win so they can head into the second half on a high note. This should be a great game basketball fans so buckle-up!

