T.I & Tiny Cuddle Up For Romantic Dinner On Valentine’s Day — Back Together?

STOP THE PRESSES. T.I and Tiny may be on the fast track to getting back together! The divorcing couple were spotted having a super romantic dinner together on Valentine’s Day at…are you ready? CHICK-FIL-A! We’ve got all the details, here!

Whoever said fast food isn’t romantic clearly hasn’t met T.I, 36, and Tiny, 41! Proving that you don’t need flowers, chocolates, or a hefty restaurant bill to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the on-the-rocks couple enjoyed a chicken sandwich at Chick-Fil-A with their kids, according to MediaTakeOut. This wasn’t no ordinary meal as sources confirmed to the website that Tiny and T.I are officially back together, “working things out,” and dropping the divorce. They were even dressed in matching black jackets when they hit up the fast food restaurant. SEE THEIR ROMANTIC MEAL HERE.

“Tiny comes in all the time and is usually by herself or in the drive-thru with the kids or her friends,” a manager from the local Chick-Fil-A outside Atlanta tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But this time was unusual because T.I. was with her and they looked really happy together. They seemed like a regular, happy married couple. T.I. even opened the door for her — he was being sweet.”

The last we heard of their Valentine’s Day plans, Tiny was digging through her man’s old emails and text messages to find proof of cheating. Fortunately, it sounds like she didn’t find anything concrete since their relationship is still in limbo land (which is way better than following through with the divorce). Our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that Tiny “wants to be in love again,” and that the “Live Your Life” rapper is determined to give her those feelings again. “T.I is doing everything he can think of to get Tiny back, he’s even started getting their kids involved. He knows none of them want this divorce to happen.”

Bringing the family together is definitely a good idea, since it reminds couples of the bigger picture. Tiny and the hip hop star share four kids together — Leyah, Major, Clifford, and their youngest is Heiress. No matter what happens, the children will always come first, and we know they’ll do a fantastic job of co-parenting! Heiress is just a baby, and she needs both her mother and father around.

