Selena Gomez & The Weeknd In ‘Vogue’ Together? A Sexy Shoot May Be In The Works

Heck yes! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the hottest couple around these days and they could be taking the romance to the pages of ‘Vogue.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the singers are up for a sexy and stylish fashion spread together.

We completely lost it over the heat that Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24 brought to the pages of Vogue, and now our favorite new celebrity couple Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, could be next in line to be showing off their love while looking oh so fashionable. “Selena and Anna Wintour discussed a possible photo shoot with The Weeknd. Anna loves the idea. Celebrity couples always do well for Vogue and needless to say Selena and The Weeknd are today’s top trendsetters and Hollywood’s hottest couple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Selly had Anna’s ear during the Coach show at NYFW, where they were seated together in the front row Feb. 14. The singer is the new face of the clothing and accessories brand, and we’re sure she’d love to wear their designs in the magazine alongside her stylish boyfriend. Of course they would want the shoot to be as glamorous as possible and our inside says that,”Paris and Greece were named as potential location shoots.”

Gigi and Zayn’s insanely hot Vogue spread will be hard to top, as the two stunners were photographed with romantic Naples, Italy as their backdrop. Who can forget that epic kiss she gave him while doing a yoga handstand above his body? Those two followed in the footsteps Kanye West, 39, and Kim Kardashian‘s 2014 cover spread that the 36-year-old had been coveting her whole life. Selena has never landed an American Vogue cover after appearing on international editions including Brazil and Australia, so it would be perfect timing for her to get one and show off her sexy romance with The Weeknd.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s finally time that Selena gets her own American Vogue cover?

