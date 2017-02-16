Sofia Richie Stars In New Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring 2017 Campaign — See Pics

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/ Devyn Galindo

Sofia Richie is the star of the new Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 campaign and it is flawless. She is featured in the campaign looking fabulous in a slew of sexy photos, flaunting her abs in little crop tops and denim jackets — we’re obsessed! What do you guys think of the new campaign?

We are loving the new Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring/Summer 2017 campaign which stars Sofia Richie, 18, Anwar Hadid, 17, (Bella and Gigi’s younger brother!), and Lucky Blue Smith, 18. All three models look flawless in a bunch of different denim pieces from the new collection.

Sofia embodies “laid-back Cali chic” in the campaign and is seen rocking cutoff denim vests, crop tops, skin-tight skinny jeans, denim skirts, graphic t-shirts, belts, and so much more. The Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring 2017 global advertising campaign, 24/7 Live. Love. L.A., is a digitally focused campaign that “engages consumers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lifestyle of today’s urban millennials, including Lucky Blue Smith, Anwar Hadid and Sofia Richie.”

The new campaign embraces the collection’s West Coast take on rock-and-roll spirit and the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Spring/Summer 2017 collection, Summer of Love, “celebrates ‘60s love and liberation with a modern-day twist. The signature look boldly reflects joy and free- spirited optimism. Washed denim patchworks, sun-washed palettes and utilitarian details are inspired by the carefree beaches of Southern California, while London’s Savile Row channels a look with Liberty prints, heritage fabrics and playful paisleys. It’s a new take on flower power for today’s American dreamers.” How cool is that?

Sofia has walked in Tommy’s fashion shows before, so we were not surprised that she starred in the campaign. Plus, Anwar’s older sister, Gigi, has her own capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, TommyXGigi, so we love that everything is coming full circle for the new Spring campaign! What do you guys think — do you love it as much as we do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.