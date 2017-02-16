Fox News’ Shephard Smith Roasts Donald Trump & Defends CNN: ‘We Demand Answers’

Image Courtesy of FOX News

Shephard Smith demanded answers from Donald Trump, following POTUS’ bizarre press conference on Feb. 16. The FOX News host has also HAD IT with the President calling CNN ‘fake news.’ Wait until you see this video, angry doesn’t even begin to describe the minute-long rant.

In case you missed it… Donald Trump, 70, held an 80-minute press conference Feb. 16. And what started as an announcement for his replacement pick for Labor Secretary, turned into something altogether different. From brushing off questions about anti-semitism to assuming a black reporter has “friends” in the Congressional Black Caucus, the heated discussion between our President and the press corps was unlike anything the White House has ever seen. And FOX News’ Shephard Smith isn’t having any of it. Someone should go get CNN’s White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, because this involves him too.

Fox News’ Shepard Smith hammers Trump & sticks up for CNN pic.twitter.com/nVrOy8RuvN — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 16, 2017

The Shepard Smith Reporting host took a moment to speak directly with the reality star-turned-politician. He had apparently not liked how Donald treated Jim when asked about the ongoing scandal involving Russia’s involvement with the election. “Jim Acosta, over there from CNN… an accomplished reporter, a guy I’ve never met, but a good reporter,” Shep calmly begins. “I mean, treating him like he’s… I’m not even going to use the word. I’m not going to give Twitter the love it needs. It’s crazy what we’re watching every day. It’s absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous, throw away lines that are not true at all. And sort of avoiding this issue of Russia, as if we’re some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it… and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening? And we’re fools for asking the questions?”

That’s when the 53-year-old reporter turned to the camera and unleashed his rage. “No, sir. We are not fools for asking this question and we demand to know the answers to this question. You owe this to the American people. Your supporters will support you either way. If your people were on the phone with [Russia], what were they saying? We have a right to know, we absolutely do. And that you call us ‘fake news’ and put us down like children, for asking these questions on behalf of the American people is inconsequential. The people deserve that answer, at very least.”

Now we understand why Ryan Murphy is making the next season of American Horror Story all about the 2016 election. It writes itself. Shephard’s rant proves that even competitors like CNN and FOX News can meet in the middle when it comes to defending their credibility. From where we’re sitting though, it’s hard not to wonder if these sorts of outbursts give the President exactly what he wants, chaos.

