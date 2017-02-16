Selena Gomez: More Proof ‘It Ain’t Me’ Is Probably About Justin Bieber — See Scathing Lyrics

Image courtesy of T-Mobile & Selena Gomez

This is a double whammy if we’ve ever heard of one! Selena Gomez and Kygo released what sounds like a Justin Bieber diss track on Feb. 15, just one day after her boyfriend The Weeknd did THE SAME THING. Check out the crazy lyrics to ‘It Ain’t Me’ right here.

Selena Gomez, 24, released an epic track on Feb. 15 that could cut her ex Justin Bieber, 22, to the core! Selena’s new song — a collaboration with Kygo, 25 — is clearly a diss at Justin and happened to drop on Feb. 15, literally just one day after her beau The Weeknd, 26, released his own hit on the Biebs! All fans need to do to get the proof of the attack on Justin is look at the scathing lyrics to “It Ain’t Me” below.

[Verse 1]

I had a dream

We were sipping whisky neat

Highest floor, the bowery

And I was high enough

‘Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough

No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going

But I know I won’t be home

And you’ll be on your own

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

[Drop]

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

[Verse 2]

I had a dream

We were back to seventeen

Summer nights and the liberties

Never growing up

I’ll take with me the polaroids and the memories

But you know I’m gonna leave behind the worst of us

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

[Drop]

It ain’t me

It ain’t me

Yikes! Can you believe how cutthroat the song is? Some of the verses are just so cold and clearly match up to the problems in Selena and Justin’s past relationship. “We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough,” Selena sings. Oh boy, definitely something there.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that “It Ain’t Me” is really about Justin? Do you like the new diss track? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.