‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus Goes To Dangerous Lengths To Prove His Innocence

Cyrus Beene is having a no good, very bad day. On the Feb. 16 episode of ‘Scandal,’ Cyrus is taken to prison, Huck finds a new love, Fitz and Abby fight, and Cyrus nearly gets himself killed trying to prove he’s an innocent man.

Cyrus is being taken away to prison, and the media is eating it up. He doesn’t get a lick of privacy. He’s walked into the prison with handcuffs on in front of the entire world. Despite being one second away from being the President of the United States, Cyrus is treated just like any other prisoner. His mugshot is taken and he’s stripped naked. The officers even make him spread his butt cheeks. He’s led straight to a cell.

Mellie and Olivia are celebrating Cyrus’ arrest over wine, of course. This turn of events pretty much means Mellie is basically president. Mellie starts dancing and she’s so bad. Like, really bad. But she manages to get Olivia dancing, too. “I didn’t know the leader of the free world was supposed to twerk,” Quinn says after Olivia walks out. I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time. Even though Cyrus has been arrested, the work is not done. Mellie’s not president yet.

Looks like Huck may have found a new crush. He’s spending his days watching videos of Jennifer Fields’ friend. He installs a security system in her house to keep her safeand teaches her how to defend herself, which ends with Huck getting a bloody nose. Later, they share their very first kiss! Aw!

While Huck thinks the case is all but over, the girl isn’t convinced Tom did it and now neither is Huck. He takes his doubts back to OPA. Tom never mentioned Jennifer or the cabin in his statement, which is very interesting. It’s also interesting that both Tom and Cyrus haven’t been charged with her murder.

Well, this sends Olivia’s mind spinning. Olivia wants no doubt about Cyrus’ guilt. She can’t afford to be wrong or fail this time. If she takes the presidency away from Mellie again, there’s no telling what Mells might do.

Abby’s Got Everyone’s Number

Abby runs to David’s office and starts complaining about the death penalty being on the table for Cyrus. She basically grabs him by the balls and tells him things are going to change. Webster tries to take Abby down a notch, but she fails miserably.

Cyrus’ time in prison doesn’t get off to a good start. He’s taken to a small cage and forced to walk in a circle. Over and over again.

Abby calls Liz to her office and asks her to tell Cyrus that he’s not going to get the death penalty. Liz doesn’t do anything without something in return, so she asks for a job. Liz does go see Cyrus, who wants her to get a letter to Tom. Cyrus really thinks if he can convince Tom that he loves him, Tom will recant. Boy, you need to take another look at the situation.

Fitz and Webster are sleeping together, and I officially can’t wait for Olivia to find out and blow a jealous gasket. While they’re in bed together, Webster starts talking about how Fitz took the death penalty off the table. Fitz had no idea. It was all Abby’s idea!

Fitz decides to let Abby have it in front of Webster and David. He embarrasses her good and orders her to stay away from the investigation. Webster gives her the eye, and Abby immediately knows what’s going on. Watch out, Webster. Abby is coming for you.

The Letter

Cyrus finally gets his pen and paper to write to Tom. Later, Michael visits and tells Cyrus that he’s leaving him. Michael got a hold of the letter Cyrus wrote to Tom. Man, Cyrus can’t catch a break here.

Fitz gives a press conference to announce he’s pursuing the death penalty against Cyrus. Everything is unraveling for Cyrus. He’s really starting to lose it. Things just get worse for him. He gets brutally beaten up by other inmates.

Cyrus wakes up and Michael is there. So is Olivia. Michael says Tom recanted. Oh, wait. This is totally a dream. Cyrus’ mind takes him through the perfect scenario. It’s not until he’s in the Oval Office when he realizes something’s not right. He’s in Mellie’s Oval.

A Phone Call To Remember

A very desperate Cyrus calls Olivia to plead his innocence. “Liv, you know me,” he cries. You see the look in Olivia’s eye. She does know Cyrus. Probably better than anyone. “Trust your gut,” he says. Her silence proves to him what he already knows: he’s innocent. Olivia tells Cyrus to be a man. The bill’s got to be paid, and it’s Cyrus’ turn.

“I will always be your friend, but I will never speak to you again,” she says before hanging up. Cyrus won’t forget this, Liv.

Cyrus asks for one of the officer’s belt, but it’s not to commit suicide. Yeah, Cyrus would never. He’s got way too much to prove. His crazy cellmate gets his hand on the belt and begins to strangle the officer. He gets a hold of the keys and lets Cyrus out.

They’re not about to break out of prison, though. Cyrus heads straight to Tom’s cell. The cellmate begins to use his belt on Tom. At the same time, the Gladiators find out something major. Tom wasn’t anywhere near Philadelphia the day of the assassination. Someone paid him $2 million to say he killed Vargas. Yes, Cyrus and Tom are both innocent!

“I didn’t kill him,” a breathless Tom tells Cyrus. “I just wanted to see you suffer.” The look on Cyrus’ face when he realizes he’ll be able to prove his innocence is one of pure joy. But how long will it take to do this? I’m still going with my Jake theory, so Rowan’s probably behind the whole thing. Sorry, Cyrus. Your fight isn’t going to get any easier.

