Safaree Samuels ‘Loving’ That Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Crashed & Burned After Breakup

Ouch, someone is BITTER! Now that Safaree Samuels has seemingly moved on with new GF Star Divine, he’s actually ‘loving’ that ex Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill crashed and burned after their nasty breakup. Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why!

All is fair in love and war…right? Now that Safaree Samuels, 35, has snagged himself a new girlfriend, he should be looking at the world through rose-colored glasses. Unfortunately, the reality star is still extremely jaded when it comes to love thanks to Nicki Minaj, 34. “He’s loving that her relationship [with Meek Mill] crashed and burned,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Safaree wants her to see what a mistake she made by letting him walk away. He’s been very public about his relationship with Star [Divine] and Nicki has a lot to do with that. He’s still bitter about the way she treated him.”

You remember how in elementary school boys would pull your pigtails or tease you BECAUSE they liked you? Maybe adult men aren’t that different. “It doesn’t mean he’s not interested in making her jealous though,” the source continues, hinting that Safaree may still have feeling for Nicki. Why would he go out of his way to make the “Anaconda” hitmaker jealous if he really didn’t care about her feelings anymore? This twisted game wouldn’t be so awful if he wasn’t new beau along for the ride. “Poor Star is totally oblivious to his intentions. She believes him when he says he’s over his ex.”

What’s even stranger is that Star goes by the nickname “West Coast Barbie,” which sounds super similar to Nicki’s latest rap song, “Black Barbies.” Safaree reportedly has plans to introduce his new doll on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which means fans will FINALLY get a glimpse of their blossoming romance. Hopefully he’s going public with her for the right reasons…

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s weird that Safaree still thinks about Nicki’s feelings so much?

