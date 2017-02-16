Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Wedding Is Off — Couple Dunzo For Good This Time?

REX/Shutterstock

Hold everything because this is HUGE! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have called off their wedding plans and split for good after months of nasty fights. We’ve got the details on what finally killed their relationship, right here.

It’s really over! Blac Chyna 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, have called off their marriage plans and broken up once and for all. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Rob tells PEOPLE Feb. 16. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” The former couple’s last few ugly breakups played out on social media for all the world to see, so at least they’re not trashing each other publicly anymore.

Rob and Chyna began their unlikely whirlwind romance just over a year ago in Jan. 2016. By April they were engaged and on May 6 they revealed that Chyna was expecting their first child. Unfortunately not even the arrival of daughter Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, 2016 could save the doomed couple, as their vicious fights just continued to escalate. Just before Christmas, Chyna heartbreakingly packed up baby Dream and son King Cairo, four, and moved out of the couple’s Hidden Hills estate. Rob later apologized to her and said he would get seek needed help to cope with his depression and other issues.

Chyna came running to Rob’s bedside when he was hospitalized Dec. 29 for complications from his diabetes. The condition flared back up as he packed on the pounds that he had lost earlier in their relationship when Chy had him on a strict diet and exercise program, They seemed to grow closer after that scary medical crisis as she moved back in with Dream and King Cairo, but it didn’t last for long. For now the former couple appears to be keeping it cool for the sake of their daughter, as Rob shared an Instagram photo of proud grandma Kris Jenner, 61, holding three-month-old Dream on Valentine’s Day.

The pair is contracted for one more season of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, but now that they’re done for good that program looks doomed. During it’s run in autumn of 2016, we saw how volatile their relationship was, with constant fights that showed off dysfunctional they really were. If that was just the smallest glimpse into their world, it’s no wonder there’s never going to be a wedding.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Rob and Chyna have finally quit each other for good?

