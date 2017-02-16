Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Wedding Is Off — Couple Dunzo For Good This Time?

REX/Shutterstock

Hold everything because this is HUGE! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have called off their wedding plans and split for good after months of nasty fights. We’ve got the details on what finally killed their relationship, right here.

It’s really over! Blac Chyna 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, have called off their marriage plans and broken up once and for all. “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Rob tells PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.” The former couple’s last few ugly breakups played out on social media for all the world to see, so at least they’re not trashing each other publicly anymore.

Rob and Chyna began their unlikely whirlwind romance just over a year ago in Jan. 2016. By April they were engaged and on May 6 they revealed that Chyna was expecting their first child. Unfortunately not even the arrival of daughter Dream Kardashian on Nov. 10, 2016 could save the doomed couple, as their vicious fights just continued to escalate. By Christmas, Chyna had packed up baby Dream and son King Cairo, four, and moved out of the couple’s Hidden Hills estate.

The couple’s turbulent relationship played out on an E! reality show that revealed their volatile chemistry and wild arguments. They are under contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna, but with their split that show is likely doomed.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Rob and Chyna have finally quit each other for good?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.