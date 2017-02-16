Marc Anthony, 48, Dating 21-Year-Old Model After Finalizing Divorce From 3rd Wife

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, that sure was quick! Marc Anthony is reportedly dating a sizzling new model, Mariana Downing, who is only 21 years old. The news comes just a couple of months after his recent divorce.

Marc Anthony, 48, has already moved on from his third wife, Shannon de Lima, 29, with an even younger girl, reports TMZ. The singer reportedly met Mariana Downing at a dinner party and was “immediately smitten,” even despite his pending divorce. Whoa!

Marc and Mariana allegedly exchanged numbers that night at the party and have been seeing each other ever since. The report claims that he didn’t even wait a day to call Mariana, and that in the couple of months they’ve been spending time together they’ve already vacationed in the caribbean.

Before hooking up with Mariana, Marc and Shannon reportedly split in November 2016. Their divorce was finalized on Monday, February 13, just days before news of his rumored romance with the super sexy model made headlines.

Although Marc is only confirmed to have been married three times before dating Mariana, some reports have speculated that there was a fourth wife. According to Marc’s Wikipedia page, he was “married or in a relationship” with Debbie Rosado when they welcomed his first child, Ariana, in 1994. The pair also reportedly adopted a son together, Chase. However, there are other reports claiming that Marc was once married to a woman named Maria Von Ritchie Lopez, though trying to find proof of a romance is pretty difficult. Ah, the mysterious past of Marc Anthony!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Marc and Mariana’s rumored new romance? Comment below!

