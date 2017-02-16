Image Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Twitter

Selena Gomez has done it again! The songstress released an epic new collaboration with Kygo on Feb. 15 that is sure to be a huge hit. Listen to ‘It Ain’t Me’ right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, released “It Ain’t Me” on Feb. 15, and fans are already going wild for it. We are always excited to hear some new music from our girl Selena, but we were especially excited for this new track as it is a collaboration with Kygo! LISTEN TO THE NEW SONG HERE.

“I had a dream/We were sipping whisky neat/Highest floor, the bowery/And I was high enough/Somewhere along the lines/We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough/No, I don’t wanna know where you been or where you’re going/But I know I won’t be home/And you’ll be on your own,” Selena sings in the new song. Alright, we already can’t get it out of our heads! So catchy!

The “Hands To Myself” singer isn’t the only one who’s been messing around in the studio recently, with her beau The Weeknd, 26, having released an EPIC diss track aimed at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 22, on Feb. 15. The song, “Some Way,” has lyrics that make it almost impossible to believe it’s about anything other than drama between the two guys. “Think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me/She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy/This b*tch got addicted, all she do was take a taste/Now you gettin’ mad because you got replaced,” the song goes. Ouch!

We absolutely love Selena’s new song and can’t wait for her to release even more new music!

