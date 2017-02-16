Khloe Kardashian Dishes On ‘Family’ Life With BF Tristan In Cleveland: I’ve Been ‘Craving’ This

Love can make even snowy Cleveland feel like paradise – just ask Khloe Kardashian, who absolutely loves playing ‘family’ when she visits Tristan Thompson. After having her heartbroken so many times, Khloe says she’s finally found the ‘positive, healthy’ relationship she’s wanted for years!

“It’s really good. I’m in a really good place,” Khloe Kardashian, 32, said while visiting The Talk on Feb. 14, according to PEOPLE. “I feel really happy and secure and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

Khloe also shared what she does when she visits Tristan Thompson, 25, in C-Town. While it sounds boring to some, to Khloe, it’s absolute heaven. “I love routine. It’s a normal routine life,” she said. “I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

“I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was – snow,” she added, completely amazed. “I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I’m crazy for loving the snow. I’m like, ‘It’s snowing! This is so fun!’ And [Tristan’s] like, ‘No, you’re going to get over it in one year.’ But I love it.”

Well, with a family that contains such large personalities like Kim Kardashian, 36, Kanye West, 39, and Kylie Jenner, 19, spending some time cooking dinner in a Cleveland apartment might seem like a nice change of pace. Dinner played into Khloe and Tristan’s Valentine’s Day plans. Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres, 59, that after Tristan got done playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, she would have “food waiting for him when he gets home. Maybe look a little sexy.” Ooooh.

It sounds like Khloe is living her best life, and after years of heartbreak and pain, she’s deserved it. 2017 might be Khloe’s year. She celebrated a milestone on Feb. 9, when she finally dropped the “Odom” (as in her ex husband, Lamar Odom, 37) from her last name. She even had a giant cake decorated to look like her updated California driver’s license! Well, if she keeps falling for Cleveland – and Tristan – she might end up changing her address to somewhere in Ohio!

What do you think about Khloe “craving” the family life in Cleveland, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she and Tristan are meant to be?