Justin Bieber Allegedly Attacked & Headbutted A Guy At Pre-Grammys Party

Is this why Justin Bieber didn’t attend the 2017 Grammys? The singer reportedly got into an altercation at a pre-Grammys party Feb. 11 in LA, and is now an alleged suspect in a possible crime. This comes after he was reportedly named a suspect in a separate assault investigation on Feb. 15. Get the details.

UPDATE: Director of Public Relations, Serafina Restaurant Group, Caroline McBride, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police. We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.” McBride also added that Justin “always has a great attitude when he eats at Serafina NYC.”

Officer Mandujan of the West Hollywood Sheriffs Dept tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “There was a report taken last week and at this point it is an open investigation, there is no further information available at this point.”

Justin Bieber, 22, reportedly headbutted a man at a pre-Grammys bash at Serafina Italian restaurant in LA, at 2 AM on Feb. 11, according to TMZ. Now, police are investigating the incident as a potential crime, as reported by the site, and Justin is allegedly a suspect. Ugh, the Biebs is having a rough week…

Justin was reportedly “play fighting” his with friend and former Disney actor, Kyle Massey, 25, according to eyewitnesses, when he noticed that a restaurant goer, was recording him. The singer allegedly asked the unidentified man to stop recording him and to delete the video footage he already had. When the man allegedly refused and others around him apparently began recording as well, that’s when Justin reportedly darted at the man.

Someone [not the man allegedly recording] reportedly called the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. to report the alleged headbutt incident. When police arrived on the scene, Justin had reportedly already left. The photo, above, is of Justin exiting the restaurant after the reported fight, according to the site. And, if you take a close look at the photo, Justin appears to be angry and his face looks pretty red and flustered. Not to mention, he appears to have a cut on his index finger of his left hand.

The alleged victim of the reported headbutt altercation does not want to press charges, TMZ claims. However, the investigation is reportedly moving forward regardless, and the site labels it as a misdemeanor battery.

Justin was apparently at the LA restaurant because his producer friend, “Poo Bear” was hosting the pre-Grammys event. In case you forgot, the Biebs was a no-show at the 2017 Grammys, and this alleged incident could have been the reason he missed out on celebrating his first-ever Grammy nom. There’s always next year…

This shocking report comes just one day after Justin’s June 2016 fight at a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game in Ohio came back to bite him on Feb. 15. He was reportedly named a suspect in a police report for allegedly assaulting the man involved in the fought. The incident all was caught on video, and you can watch it above.

The alleged victim in the Cleveland fight reportedly told police that Justin grabbed his sunglasses, and that’s when he allegedly took a photo of the singer. After that, Justin reportedly became angry that he snapped a pic, which allegedly drove him to attack the man. Unfortunately there may be a pattern here…

Anyway, the alleged victim from the playoff game reportedly claimed that he went to the hospital with multiple injuries after the incident, one of which included an alleged concussion. However, the video might say otherwise… You guys can be the judge of that. Let us add: the site points out that the reported victim looks twice the size of Justin…

If you were wondering why it took the alleged victim so long to reportedly file, TMZ claimed that people close to him said that he was attempting to work things out with Justin himself, but the singer apparently wasn’t having it. The Cleveland encounter is reportedly still under an ongoing investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

This story is still developing…

