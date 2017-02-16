Jason Douglas: ‘TWD’ Star Says Carol & Daryl Would ‘Never’ Work In ‘Real Life’

Image Courtesy of AMC

Caryl shippers, prepare yourselves! ‘The Walking Dead’s Jason Douglas dished on why he thinks Carol and Daryl would be totally unrealistic as a romantic couple.

Carol and Tobin may not be together on The Walking Dead anymore, but actor Jason Douglas is still pleading his case as to why Tobin was a much better fit for everyone’s favorite survivor than Daryl. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Jason called it like he sees it… and he definitely doesn’t see Carol and Daryl as endgame.

“I mean, I get it with the fans who want the Carol and Daryl thing, but I am just telling you in real life you would not set those two people up with each other!” Jason explained. “You would not do it!”

Jason also shared that he feels Tobin and Carol connected because of their losses. “I think we can say that Tobin has probably lost children, and he certainly is a widower, and I think that Tobin and Carol make a connection and I think that there is a ease that they have with one another that enables them to have that connect,” he shared. “Their connection is something that both of them needed at a time in their life. Despite all of the ugliness in the world that they are in, they need to feel human.”

We have to admit, Jason make a pretty valid point. But, that doesn’t explain the endless chemistry between Carol and Daryl, does it? Even Jason knows that, adding: “They care about each other, they are deeply connected on a certain level and I would argue that — why do they need to hook up in order to validate the deep friendship they have? Think about it! They are already connected! That is how I feel about it!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jason’s view on the Carol/Tobin/Daryl love triangle? Comment below!

