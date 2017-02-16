Jared Leto & Angelina Jolie: He Regrets Letting Her Slip Away After Secret Fling

Rex/Shutterstock

Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie are rumored to be hooking up after her split from Brad Pitt. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the former co-stars used to be ‘friends with benefits’ but Jared wouldn’t commit. Here’s what we know!

It’s hard to imagine a better looking couple than Brangelina, but since Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, are officially over we have to open our minds to seeing her with someone else. And if that someone else is Jared Leto, 45, we’re not mad at it.

We absolutely loved them in Alexander and who could forget Girl, Interrupted. But it tuns out these two shared more than just the screen. “Jared and Angelina had a very casual relationship years and years ago, it was a friends with benefits situation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com

So, why didn’t they ever get serious? According to our source Jared was just too much of a player. “It might have turned into more but Jared was too noncommittal at the time, he just wasn’t ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina. Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared always had regrets about letting her slip away.” Yup, big mistake Jared. Huge.

Luckily for the Suicide Squad hottie he may just be getting another shot with the world’s most beautiful woman. “Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in Sep.,” an insider told Star in the magazine’s Feb. 27 issue. “The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.” We can totally see these two as a couple.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jared was a fool for not hanging on to Angelina the first time around? Do you think they’ll get more serious this time? Or will he play her all over again? Let us know in the comments!

