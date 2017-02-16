James Charles: First Male CoverGirl Spokesmodel Gets Blasted Over Ebola Comments

Image Courtesy of Instagram

James Charles, who is known as the first male spokesmodel for CoverGirl, is under fire for his latest remarks. Fans were enraged when he implied that everyone in Africa had Ebola, causing many to vent their frustrations! See the angry messages!

James Charles, 17, is in hot water for his contraversial comments about Ebola on Feb. 16. The beauty blogger, who also became the first male spokesmodel for CoverGirl, tweeted about fearing to go to Africa because he didn’t want to catch the disease. He reportedly deleted his post right after the uproar, according to AffinityMagazine. The message read, “‘I can’t believe were going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola?’ James were fine, we could have got it at Chipotle last year.'” Some were enraged by his remarks, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

James Charles supporters saying, "It was a joke." Since when was Ebola something to "joke" about please? — Lorraine (@lorreigns) February 16, 2017

Then for James Charles, cover boy for Covergirl, a company who advocates for WOC beauty to say Africa has Ebola..like wtf is wrong with you — hinata hyuga (@tynocinco) February 16, 2017

I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017

Everyone needs to hop off my boy James Charles and stop acting like y'all have never heard people associate Ebola with Africa — halah (@LasagnaWhore) February 16, 2017

the James Charles drama is so dumb remember when it was kinda a thing to make ebola jokes … calm down — michael (@michaelu4ia) February 16, 2017

One person wrote, “For James Charles, cover boy for Covergirl, a company who advocates for WOC beauty to say Africa has Ebola..like wtf is wrong with you.” Another angry fan added, “I will no longer support your company as long as he’s on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa.” James eventually did issue an apology. He wrote, “I am extremely sorry. Regardless of my intentions, words have consequences. I take full responsibility and will learn and do better. I misspoke & said country because we are traveling specifically to South Africa only.”

James continued, “I know Africa is a continent and wanted to post an ACTUAL, GENUINE, apology as soon as physically possible. I have a million things in my head right now. I am sorry and want to fix it somehow.” When someone called out his errors, he responded, “i’d rather have it come directly from me and f*ck something up than have someone else write an apology for me.”

However, many fans also flooded to social media to defend him. One woman wrote, “Everyone needs to hop off my boy James Charles and stop acting like y’all have never heard people associate Ebola with Africa.” Another agreed with her sentiments by noting, “the James Charles drama is so dumb remember when it was kinda a thing to make ebola jokes.”

A representative also made a statement for CoverGirl on behalf of the brand. It reads, “James Charles’ tweet does not represent COVERGIRL’s perspective. We agree his statements were inappropriate but appreciate that he has issued an apology. We are an inclusive brand and respect all people and cultures.”

