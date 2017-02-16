REX/Shutterstock

Did NYFW just have it’s cutest moment yet? Ice-T and Coco carried their baby girl, Chanel, down her very first runway and fashion enthusiasts can’t stop swooning!

Chanel Marrow may only be 15 months and crawling, but now she can add “fashionista” to her list of first-year achievements. The beautiful baby girl made a splash at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, February 16, while resting on her mom’s hip during her first trip down the runway. So sweet!

Coco Austin, 37, was beaming with pride as she walked beside her hubby, Ice-T, 59, at the Air Jordan for the Rookie USA show. Although Coco was rocking a cute white graphic tee and sheer black leggings, Chanel and her daddy, Ice-T, matched in red-and-black outfits.

“Chanel was in a daze (not amuzed [sic]) but managed to wave to the crowd,” Coco wrote on Instagram, captioning a cute pic with her baby girl. Then she revealed it was her “first time ever” on a catwalk without any heels, and that it felt “weird” even though she had sneaker wedges on. Aw!

As one of her Instagram captions, Coco also added that she hopes Chanel is able to walk a runway all on her own one day. So sweet, right? We hope so too!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chanel’s fashion week debut? Do you think she will grow up to be a model? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.