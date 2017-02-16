Gigi Hadid Rocks Rose Gold Hair With Bangs — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s taking a break from New York Fashion Week to tease a brand new look! The model is rocking rose gold hair with bangs for an upcoming Maybelline shoot and we need to know what you think. Click ahead to vote!

Gigi Hadid, 21, has been hard at work this New York Fashion Week season. The It model kicked things off with her collaborative collection with designer Tommy Hilfiger in LA before jetting back to NYC to walk in shows like Jeremy Scott and Anna Sui.

But on Feb. 15, Gigi’s manicurist Mar y Soul (remember her chrome mani creation at the MET Gala?) shared a behind-the-scenes pic from an upcoming Maybelline shoot of Gigi looking dramatically different. Sporting a rose gold wig with bangs, Gigi’s hair for the shoot was a brighter pink color at the top and faded into a softer pink shade through the length.

If this seems familiar to you, it’s because Gigi actually shared a picture from the very same shoot just last month! And while we’re still unsure of when we’ll see the finished product from Gigi’s rose gold shoot, we do have some details on the team behind the glam look.

With Mar y creating a classic nude-pink manicure, makeup artist Erin Parsons was also on hand, adding a bold, berry lip for the final look. For Gigi’s rose gold wig (which has also been a popular color for real dye jobs), hairstylist and founder of Kennaland Salon, Kenna, was behind the super cool look.

HollywoodLifers, are you into the rose gold trend? What do you think this pink wig was for?

