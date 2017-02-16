Gigi Hadid: I’m Judged ‘On The Way I Look’ Because Of My Career

Gigi Hadid just released a new video from her Reebok campaign and she talks about how she preps before she hits the runway and how she’s judged on the way she looks because of her career. We love Gigi so much and the video is empowering — what do you guys think?

Gigi Hadid, 21, is such a powerful woman and she can literally do it all. In her latest campaign video for Reebok, Gigi dishes on how she overcomes obstacles and preps before a big fashion show — she always turns to fitness.

Gigi is the headliner of Reebok’s women’s empowerment campaign called #PerfectNever, and she “shows how fitness can be used to develop mental toughness not just in the gym but for everyday life.” The video is amazing and it makes us even more obsessed with her.

In the short little clip, Gigi explains, “Working out isn’t only physical for me. It’s mental. It helps me escape the noise in my head. It’s the only time my mind goes quiet.” As for how she prepares for a big fashion show, “Before I walk, I’m usually just trying to think of what the designer wants from me in the show, whether that’s an energy or getting into the music or calming myself down with breathing — really just focusing on what my job is that day,” she said.

“You have to go to work ready to block out everything that’s outside of your work environment, to be able to change a channel in your mind and to be able to separate your thoughts and just focus on what you’re doing at the moment,” Gigi continued. How amazing and inspiring was this video of Gigi? Did you guys love it as much as we did?