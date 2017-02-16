Nicola Peltz Bonds With BF Anwar Hadid’s Famous Sis, Gigi, On Family Night Out: Pic

SplashNews

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid are getting serious! Anwar’s girlfriend stepped out in NYC, Feb. 15, with none other than his big sis, Gigi! The girls bonded on a little family gathering with Anwar and the photos are super cute! Welcome to the fam, Nicola…

Nicola Peltz, 22, officially has the Hadid stamp of approval! She spent a night out with her man’s big sis, Gigi, 21, on Feb. 15, and it was a family affair! Anwar Hadid, 17, was there to witness the sweet bond between his girlfriend and his sister, and the photos are adorable!

Gigi led that pack as they walked through the cold NYC streets, and it looked like she was super welcoming to her little bro’s girl. The family and Nicola kept it casual on their night out with Gigi in dark Reebok leggings, Anwar in snake-patched jeans, and his actress girlfriend in black pants.

And, if you were wondering if Anwar’s other big sis, Bella, 20, approves of Nicola, we’ve got your answer right here. These two are huge fans of each other and the evidence is in a recent Instagram photo that Nicola and Anwar both posted over Valentine’s Day! Nicola was the first to post the photo where she and Bella were sitting super close with the incredible, Alexander Wang, 33.

no after party 🖤 A post shared by Nicola Peltz (@nicolaannepeltz) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:52am PST

It looked like the crew took in a New York Fashion Week after party together, and they looked fabulous in the black and white snap. Just one day after Nicola uploaded the cute pic, Anwar posted the same photo to Instagram with the caption, “Fam.” We’re loving this!

Gigi’s night out with her bro and his girlfriend comes right after Anwar and Nicola displayed some major PDA while they posed on the red carpet at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 fashion show on Feb. 8 on Los Angeles’ Venice Boardwalk. The couple didn’t hold back when they shared a sweet kiss on the carpet and they made it clear that they’re going strong.

Nicola and Anwar first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out holding hands in Beverly Hills on Jan. 18. Right after their day date, the pair started to post PDA pics on social media. And, Nicole finally opened up about her relationship with Anwar when she said, “We’re hanging out,” to Women’s Wear Daily, Jan. 22, at the Sundance Film Festival. “Honestly, he’s an angel. He’s such an amazing person.” SO cute!

