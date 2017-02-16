Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Insane Abs In New Underwear Campaign 

Nathan Gallagher

Cristiano Ronaldo officially launched his SS17 CR7 Underwear campaign and we are freaking out because he looks sexier than ever. He poses in a bunch of different shots with his abs on full display in nothing but little underwear and we’re obsessed!

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, officially launched his SS17 CR7 Underwear campaign with a series of the sexiest images we’ve ever seen that show off a fun and playful side of his personality as he shows off his new underwear and his insane abs. Cristiano is so handsome we can’t even handle it. He unveiled his new Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 Underwear collection with a campaign that embodies his energetic and vibrant personality while showing off his amazing body. This collection marks the seventh season of CR7 Underwear, which features “a range of bold, brightly coloured and patterned designs that serve as the perfect foundation to any summer wardrobe.”

“People mostly see the more serious, focused side to my personality so I wanted this campaign to show my more relaxed side. The shoot was a lot of fun, we didn’t take it too seriously and it has a totally different look and feel to any of my previous underwear campaigns. I love summer so wanted the campaign to have bright, vibrant, tropical feel,” said Cristiano. He continued saying, “This collection is all about the detail, so I wanted that to really come through in the campaign, which is why we stripped it back and made it super simple with a pop of colour from the tropical leaves.”

As for what we can expect to see in the new collection, “Ronaldo’s attention to detail and unique style can be seen through the collection’s intricate graphic prints, premium materials and standout colour combinations, which combine to deliver a series of distinctive summer looks. Cristiano commented on the line, saying, “I love bright colours and how wearing them can make you feel. For the summer, I wanted to create designs that are bold and stylish and make you feel your best as soon as you put them on.”

Wow, how amazing is his new campaign? We can’t wait to shop the Spring/Summer 2017 CR7 Underwear collection, which is available from CR7Underwear.com and select retailers worldwide. What do you guys think of the new collection?

