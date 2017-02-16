Chrissy Teigen Gets Totally Nude During ‘Sports Illustrated’ Press Day — Backstage Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Chrissy Teigen stripped down to her birthday suit during a press day for ‘Sports Illustrated’ on Feb. 16, baring all in a sizzling backstage photo! The model showcased her gorgeous physique without a care in the world. Take a peek!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, knows how to leave a lasting impression! The supermodel decided to ditch her clothes while hanging out backstage during a press day for Sports Illustrated on Feb. 16. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sizzling photo of herself in the buff alongside the caption, “Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” She recently showed off her amazing post-baby body in a tiny string bikini for the magazine, looking like a total goddess!

Fans thought Chrissy’s random naked photo was priceless, leading several to praise her in the comment section. One wrote, “Hahaha those days you just have nothing to wear!!” while another sweetly added, “This is why I friggin love you! #FreeSpirit 💛.” Chrissy recently revealed that she was proud of her newfound curves, while opening up about her latest modeling gig on the exclusive DIRECTV NOW “Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017” special.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” Chrissy candidly shared. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

Chrissy and John Legend, 38, welcomed their daughter Luna to the world in April 2016, and they couldn’t be happier! She recently serenaded her hubby in an adorable Valentine’s Day video, wearing a plethora of sexy outfits for the special occasion. She seductively lip-synced “Ordinary People,” before they packed on major PDA in the risqué clip! Keep it coming, you two!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Chrissy’s sexy backstage pic? Let us know!

