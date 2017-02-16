Harrison Ford’s Wife Calista Flockhart ‘Begging’ Him To Stop Flying — She’s ‘Worried Sick’

REX/Shutterstock

Calista Flockhart is ‘begging’ Harrison Ford to stop flying after he almost got in a scary accident with his plane, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The ‘Star Wars’ actor nearly collided with a jumbo jet and now she wants him ‘out of the cockpit!’

Calista Flockhart, 52, was shaken after learning her husband, Harrison Ford, 74, was almost involved in a catastrophic accident on Feb. 14. The Indiana Jones actor was attempting to land his plane at the airport in Orange County, but something went terribly wrong and he nearly collided with the top of a 737 jumbo jet. Now, Calista hopes he will remain out of harms way. “She’s been freaking out since his latest flying debacle,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She gets worried sick every time he pilots a plane and he flies all the time.”

“Calista has been begging her hubby to stay out of the cockpit and retire from flying,” our source continued. “She says her heart worries every time he sits behind the controls of a plane. She has been pleading with him to let it go, she wants him to be around for a long time for her and his children. Ultimately Calista respects Harrison’s decisions as much as it hurts to see him continue to fly.” Luckily, all involved were unharmed from the incident, but it was still a shock.

The Star Wars actor was given the green light to land at John Wayne airport in Orange County, Calif., but there was somehow a miscalculation which caused him to land on a taxi way. He was told to land his private plane on runway 20-L, but the mistake caused him to fly over American Airlines 737, nearly grazing the top of a plane carrying 110 passengers and six crew members.

Federal Aviation Administration safety rules note that landing on a taxi way is a violation, so now they’re reportedly investigating the incident involving Harrison. Unfortunately, he’s had a few bad experiences before, last crashing his World War II era plane on a Santa Monica golf course in 2015. However, Harrison’s been flying since the 1950s, so he’s clearly passionate about it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harrison should give up flying? Let us know!

