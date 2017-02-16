Ben Affleck: Does He Want Out Of ‘Batman’ Movies? — The Truth

Amidst reports that Ben Affleck is thinking about leaving the bat cape behind already, HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive scoop on what’s really going on. Could ‘Justice League’ and the ‘Batman’ standalone movie be the last we see of Ben as the Caped Crusader?

The Batman drama started after Collider’s John Campea claimed on his Movie Talk vlog that he had multiple sources saying Ben “doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.” However, HollywoodLife.com can tell you exclusively that there’s “no truth” to the claim. “I think he’s excited and ready to roll” with the upcoming movies featuring Batman, a source said.

Ben announced back in Jan. 2017 that he would no longer be directing the standalone Batman film, titled The Batman. He said that he couldn’t handle being both director and actor and still give his “very best performance.”

Ben is the fifth actor to take on the role of Batman, following in the footsteps of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Christian Bale. He had big shoes to fill taking over for Christian, who starred in Christopher Nolan’s epic Batman trilogy. However, Ben made the role his own and showed us a new side to the dark and brooding hero.

After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ben reprised Batman for a quick cameo in Suicide Squad. Ben has already filmed Justice League, but a second Justice League film is also being planned. He is expected to start filming The Batman soon, starring alongside Joe Manganiello, who will play the villainous Deathstroke.

