Bella Thorne Freaked Out After Louis Tomlinson Fans Send Her Death Threats?

Yikes! Bella Thorne has been feeling the wrath of Louis Tomlinson’s fans after making a cute comment on one of his Instagram photos. Hollywoodlife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s been handling the scary death threats coming her way.

Bella Thorne has gained quite a reputation of being a man-eater when it comes to making her way through boyfriends, so fans of Louis Tomlinson, 25, absolutely lost it when the 19-year-old wrote him a sweet message on one of his Instagram photos Feb. 15. They thought she was making a play for the hot singer and were having none of it, telling her to stay in her lane and some of his most rabid fans just plain wanted her to die! The bad news for them is that she’s totally into Louis. “Bella Thorne would absolutely date Louis Tomlinson. She loves hot, talented guys like Louis,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The death threats totally didn’t scare Bella either. “She thought it was hilarious that fans reacted all crazy to her comment on his Instagram. She meant it as a sweet, innocent remark and was surprised at the reaction,” our insider adds. Bella wrote “Awww” underneath a photo Louis posted of a new up and coming girl group that he’s helping put together. That immediately raised a red flag among his fans that she’s looking at their idol to be her next man and boy did they unload on her!

Bella Thorne better get her cheating, gross, ass back to her own lane or else there's gonna be a problem. He's taken hun…nice try though pic.twitter.com/HEBNVPdJ5p — Harry is my safety (@larryislogic) February 16, 2017

“Bella has always been a fan of One Direction and would say yes to Louis if he asked her out. She thinks he has great hair and a cute accent,” our source adds. Well, he is single again after splitting up with Danielle Campbell and his fans are hoping Bella’s not trying to make a move on him. With her track record of bouncing from Gregg Sulkin, 24, to Tyler Posey, 25, to Charlie Puth, 25, in justy a few months, she’s definitely a girl who goes after what she wants.

