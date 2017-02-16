Bella Thorne Gets Death Threats From 1D Fans After Commenting On Louis’ Pic — See Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram

More than a year after One Direction’s hiatus, the band’s fandom is more present than ever. Bella Thorne learned the hard way what it’s like to be on Directioners’ bad side on Feb. 15 — all she did was leave a simple comment on Louis Tomlinson’s photo, and the hateful comments started rolling in, flooding her social media instantaneously. Yikes!

Poor Bella Thorne! The actress commented “awww” on Louis Tomlinson’s new Instagram photo with his up-and-coming girl group — and when his fans took notice, Bella was ripped apart in the comments section. “Stay in your d*** lane,” one wrote. Another added, “get out of his comments he’s not interested.” YIKES! Directioners also started trolling her on Twitter, and it got WAY harsh.

BELLA THORNE COMMENTED ON LOUIS' PIC IM LITERALLY GONNA FIGHT HER SHE NEEDS TO STAY AWAY FROM HIM — kim (@halfmoonlouis) February 16, 2017

someone explain to me why bella thorne thinks she can comment on louis post pic.twitter.com/NqNq9Jg5ph — a (@fougly) February 16, 2017

Bella Thorne is such a leech, and I hope she stays away from Louis'. She just wants someone to mess around with. — Haley💋 (@Greysnjh_) February 16, 2017

Bella Thorne better get her cheating, gross, ass back to her own lane or else there's gonna be a problem. He's taken hun…nice try though pic.twitter.com/HEBNVPdJ5p — Harry is my safety (@larryislogic) February 16, 2017

@bellathorne stay away from Louis,thanks — Pround of my babyLou (@_Principina_) February 16, 2017

Is this really necessary, you guys?! Bella was just trying to leave a nice comment on someone’s pic, just like anyone else! Many fans were speculating that the 19-year-old was trying to make a move on Louis now that he’s ended his relationship with Danielle Campbell, but even if that’s the case, who cares?!

Bella has yet to respond to the haters, but this is far from the first time she’s been ripped apart on social media over a guy. In December, she was totally ripped apart when the Internet thought she cheated on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth! It turns out, she and the Teen Wolf star were broken up when she was photographed with Charlie, so the whole thing was blown way out of proportion, but it didn’t stop the death threats from rolling in. Can’t we just let the poor girl live?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of 1D fans being so mean to Bella?! Is it warranted — or SO mean?! Do you guys think she and Louis would make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.