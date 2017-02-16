ACM Awards Nominations 2017: Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves & More — Full List

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, but who will they be handing out the trophies to? The nominations are in!
Lady Antebellum headed on CBS This Morning to reveal the first batch of nominations for the big night; they even scored a nod themselves!
Male Vocalist of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood
Entertainer of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Carrie Underwood
· Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Florida Georgia Line
· Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist of the Year
· Kane Brown
· Chris Janson
· Chris Lane
· Jon Pardi
· Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
· Lauren Alaina
· Cam
· Brandy Clark
· Maren Morris
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
· A Thousand Horses
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· LOCASH
· Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
· Black – Dierks Bentley
· Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
· HERO – Maren Morris
· Ripcord – Keith Urban
· The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
· H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
· My Church – Maren Morris
· Vice – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
· Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
· Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
· Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
· Vice – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Vice – Miranda Lambert
Vocal Event of the Year
· Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
· Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
· May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
· Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
· Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards air on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 CT on CBS. Who are you rooting for?
