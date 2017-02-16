ACM Awards Nominations 2017: Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves & More — Full List

REX/Shutterstock

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, but who will they be handing out the trophies to? The nominations are in!

Lady Antebellum headed on CBS This Morning to reveal the first batch of nominations for the big night; they even scored a nod themselves!

Male Vocalist of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Dierks Bentley

· Thomas Rhett

· Chris Stapleton

· Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

· Kelsea Ballerini

· Miranda Lambert

· Maren Morris

· Kacey Musgraves

· Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

· Jason Aldean

· Luke Bryan

· Florida Georgia Line

· Carrie Underwood

· Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

· Big & Rich

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· Florida Georgia Line

· Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

· Eli Young Band

· Lady Antebellum

· Little Big Town

· Old Dominion

· Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year

· Kane Brown

· Chris Janson

· Chris Lane

· Jon Pardi

· Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

· Lauren Alaina

· Cam

· Brandy Clark

· Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

· A Thousand Horses

· Brothers Osborne

· Dan + Shay

· LOCASH

· Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

· Black – Dierks Bentley

· Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

· HERO – Maren Morris

· Ripcord – Keith Urban

· The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· My Church – Maren Morris

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

· Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

· Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

· Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

· Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

· Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

· Vice – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

· Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

· Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

· May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

· Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

· Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards air on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 CT on CBS. Who are you rooting for?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.