Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Kiss & Cuddle In Valentine’s Day Pic & We’re Obsessed

If it wasn’t already official that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are Hollywood’s cutest couple, then it definitely is now. Their sweet Valentine’s Day pic will have you swooning for days!

Zayn Malik, 24, gave Gigi Hadid, 21, the best Valentine’s Day gift ever: his love. In a seriously sweet pic posted on the super model’s Instagram account, Zayn is taking a selfie of the pair while turning to kiss his girl. Although they miss each other’s lips, Gigi leans in to press a kiss to the side of his mouth. It’s adorable!

What’s even better about the pic is that it looks like it was taken during a super low-key time for the pair. Zayn’s hair is a little disheveled and he’s got a scruffy beard growing in while wearing a hoodie, and Gigi doesn’t look like she’s wearing any makeup with her hair pulled up in a messy bun.

The caption is simple, too. Gigi just wrote “everyday” with a pink heart emoji, letting her fans and followers know that Valentine’s Day is every day for them. Let’s be honest, that’s how it should be for all couples!

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like Zayn posted anything for his girl on his social accounts, but that’s okay. Gigi’s Instagram story revealed that he spoiled her rotten with dozens of beautiful red roses. Lucky lady!

