Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Season 5 Collection: Introduces Denim & New Sneakers

Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection during New York Fashion Week where he treated attendees to a punctual, relatively drama-free show and introduced a way more wearable collection, even introducing denim, in his latest line — see all the new Yeezy looks right here!

After staging his Yeezy Season 4 show at Roosevelt Island, for Yeezy Season 5 Kanye West opted for a more convenient location and showed at Pier 59 on Feb. 15 during New York Fashion Week. The show began with a video projected on a screen, displaying each model’s get-up, one look at a time. Once the video ended the lights came up and the models began to strut down the runway. From track suits to a full-on fur coat and denim, the collection definitely seemed way more functional, especially compared to his last collection — and given how often we see the Kardashian/Jenners sport the styles we’re sure Yeezy’s fans will be clamoring to get their hands on the items.



The models rocked the runway as J Holiday’s “Bed” played in the background. The introduction of denim was definitely new for the collection as models sported high-waisted jeans, denim jackets, and shearling-lined coats. Another standout piece was the hooded ‘Calabasas’ windbreaker which had the name of the LA neighborhood printed on the back of it and the coveted Calabasas track pants.

The looks were accessorized with statement footwear, including a white pair of boots with a lucite heel and thigh-high python boots, and many models rocked baseball caps or carried duffle bags. Kanye also introduced a new sneaker, the runner, which features a thick sole.

The star enlisted Halima Aden to model in the show and she looked stunning in her hijab and full-on floor-length fur coat.

Kanye remained behind the scenes and didn’t even emerge to take a bow when the show ended. In fact, those in attendance weren’t sure it was over until Kim got up and walked backstage. In previous seasons a slew of Kim’s famous family members, (including Kimye’s daughter and son, North and Saint West!), attended the show, however, this time around only his wife and Kylie Jenner were spotted in the front row, which definitely helped to keep the focus on the clothes. Other famous faces in the front row included Hailey Baldwin, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Anna Wintour.

