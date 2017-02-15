Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game on! The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James will be hosting the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 15th at 7pm EST. Catch every big dunk from Quicken Loans Arena in Ohio and watch it all online here!

The first place Cleveland Cavaliers will be battling the sixth place Indiana Pacers when Paul George, 26, and the boys come to Cleveland. The Pacers are on a 4-game slide and will be looking to stop the bleeding on the road as they face the toughest team in the NBA. LeBron James, 32, and his squad have a season record of 37-16 and will be looking to start their own streak after winning their last game against the Denver Nuggets 125-109.

The Pacers better work hard to control the tempo and the boards in this game if they want to have a chance to win. In games where Indiana has outrebounded their opponents and held the other team to under 100 points, the Pacers are 12-2. Paul is going to need to do better than his season averages of 22, 3 and 6 if he wants to get the job done against LeBron and the Cavs. If the Pacers can get good production from their bench that will be all the better to help their chances against a fierce Cleveland team.

As for the Cavaliers, all they need to do is show up to this one and they should be just fine. Cleveland is 23-5 at home and they are the best team in the softer Eastern Conference. LeBron has been good for about 26, 9 and 8 which should get the job done against the anemic Pacers defense. Buckle up basketball fans, this should be a good one.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Cavaliers will win in front of their home fans or will the Pacers get the big upset? Let us know who you think will win this one!

