Tiny Heartbroken As Relationship With T.I. Still In Limbo: Wants ‘To Be In Love Again’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is heartbroken because her relationship with T.I. is still in limbo, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, as she’s desperate ‘to be in love again.’ Even though the rapper gave her flowers for Valentine’s day, she wants a full commitment!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and her ex T.I., 36, have been trying to work out their differences for the sake of their family, but she’s tired of waiting around until things get better. “Tiny is torn and going through heartbreak,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to be in love again either with her husband or a new man, but it may not be in the cards. T.I. has hurt her and she is trying to put the pieces of their romance back together but it is really challenging.”

“She is not looking to step out with any new romance or date any new man anytime soon. She has her hands full with her children and things between her and T.I. are still very much in limbo,” our source added. “Tiny desperately wants to feel special and in love again, if not with TI, with someone. She simply does not have the time or the energy to be dating someone new while she is still invested in possibly making things work with the father of her children.”

As another source close to Tiny says, “[She] is focusing on her kids, she is all about her kids first and foremost. Tiny’s also focusing on herself and her future.” She shockingly filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, and said her 6-year marriage to T.I. was “irretrievably broken” in the documents. The reality star recently said she’d be willing for a reconciliation, but only if he came back to her. This came before he was spotted out with Kristen Ingram at an NFL Network Media party Feb. 3.

T.I. also recently tried to impress Tiny with a sweet romantic gesture on V-Day, but she wasn’t feeling it. “T.I’s in the process of letting Tiny see his phone and emails,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He keeps telling Tiny that he and Kristen are just friends, and that he regrets taking photos with her. All T.I. wants is to have a nice Valentine’s Day with Tiny and the kids. He gave her flowers but she rolled her eyes and walked away.” Hopefully things get better soon!

