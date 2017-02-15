T.I. & Tiny: Why He’s Confident He Will Eventually Win Her Back After Split

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ divorce is still on, but the rapper is convinced that he’ll be able to win back her heart and patch things up. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details who he’s enlisted to convince her that their marriage is worth saving.

Will these two just PLEASE hurry up and get back together! T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, still haven’t reconciled since she served him with divorce papers in Dec. 2016, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t working hard to save their marriage. “Tip is doing everything he can think of to get Tiny back, he’s even started getting their kids involved. He knows none of them want this divorce to happen, so he’s got them begging Tiny to drop this,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tip was in the doghouse during the Super Bowl 51 weekend, when he hit up a red carpet with a beautiful woman on his arm that many thought was his side piece. It turns out she is Kristen Ingram, who is the marketing director at the NFL Network, so it was all business even though it sure didn’t look that way at time. It really irked Tiny that he happily posed for photographs with such a stunning woman, as it came across as really disrespectful to her. “Tiny still hasn’t forgiven him, but Tip is very confident that he’ll eventually win out and get her back. He doesn’t believe she’ll really tear their family apart,” our insider adds.

Tiny has made it clear that Tip needs to come crawling back to her if he wants any chance at a reconciliation. She’s put up with cheating rumors for years and hoped that by actually filing for divorce, he would finally change his ways. It upset her so much that he let the world think Kristen was his new woman, and it wasn’t a good move on his part to look like he was dating someone new. Hopefully they can get past this, as there’s still so much love between these two.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Tiny will eventually take Tip back and call off their divorce?

