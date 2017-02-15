The Weeknd Drops Diss Track ‘Some Way’ — Taunting Justin Bieber About Selena Gomez?

HOLD EVERYTHING!!! The Weeknd is clapping back at Justin Bieber mocking him, dropping the mother of all diss tracks that seems totally aimed at the singer. We’ve got the details on how he’s taunting the Biebs that he’s with Selena Gomez now.
On SNAP!!! It appears The Weeknd has just unloaded on Justin Bieber in his new song “Some Way” with Nav. The 26-year-old dropped the track late in the evening of Feb. 14 out of nowhere, and the lyrics are so telling. He addresses how the Biebs, 22, is mad that he’s been “replaced” by the singer as Selena Gomez‘s boyfriend, taunting him that “Your girl fell in love with me.” Ouch, that’s gotta hurt. Justin has been needling The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — lately and it looks like enough is enough.
Just check out these lyrics and tell us this isn’t a slam at Justin.
“Dress up your talk if a n**** wanna talk to me
F**k your phone calls, I don’t want apologies
Everyone said, yeah they said I was gonna peak
Most number ones, number ones in a n****league
Think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me
She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy”
T”his b*tch got addicted, all she do was take a taste
Now you gettin’ mad because you got replaced
The brown boy and the Starboy on a track
Haters gonna say this s**t is wack
I went to the hills straight from the trap
I’ma f**k your b*tch and give her back”
Pics: The Weeknd vs. Justin Bieber
The Twittersphere erupted when Abel dropped his song with Nav, totally agreeing that he gunned it hard at Justin.
The Biebs stirred the pot that he’s clearly irked by Selena and The Weeknd’s lovefest when he posted an Instagram Live on Feb. 12 mocking Abel. He claimed “Starboy” was his favorite song in a totally sarcastic tone, while all of the crew in his car broke out in laughter. Feeling a little jelly Justin?
If he was bothered then by his ex’s new romance, he probably lost it when pictures surfaced Feb. 14 of the couple’s romantic weekend aboard a yacht off Marina del Rey, CA. The pair cuddled, kissed and celebrated Valentine’s Day early. She even went lingerie shopping to give him an extra sexy surprise for their luxurious sleepover. We can’t wait to see how Justin handles getting shaded by The Weeknd like this.
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s diss track? Do you think Justin will clap back?
