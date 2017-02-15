Tarek El Moussa Is Filled With ‘Jealous Rage’ Seeing Christina Cozy With BF Gary

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm, is someone regretting the split? ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa is reportedly extremely jealous of estranged wife Christina and her blossoming romance with Gary Anderson — here’s why.

Tarek El Moussa, 35, is having a hard time getting used to living a separate life from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christina, 33. In the February 27 issue of InTouch Weekly, sources close to the estranged couple reveal that Tarek is green with envy over Christina and boyfriend Gary Anderson‘s new relationship.

“Tarek is incredibly jealous and filled with rage,” a source shared. “When he and Christina were on the rocks, he confessed to the production crew that he suspected she was dating someone, so he hired a private investigator to follow her. He wanted to know where she was going and what she was doing.” Eek. That’s not cool.

“It stings, and Christina knows it,” the source shared, referring to how Tarek felt after seeing his ex-wife and her new man looking happy while out and about. “It’s hard for Tarek to see Christina dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guy she’s with. There’s nothing that could be more upsetting to Tarek than to see her with a guy who is like him but better — and that’s Gary. He’s in the same industry as Tarek, but he’s older and more established and has more money.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tarek allegedly blames Gary for his divorce from Christina. Sources claim that Tarek feels “betrayed” by Gary because he worked with the couple on Flip or Flop, and that he believes things could have been different if Gary and Christina hadn’t fallen for each other. So sad.

