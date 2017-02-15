Image Courtesy of Freeform/Eric McCandless

‘Switched at Birth’ is taking on campus racism in an all-new episode of its final season. The moving episode is a powerful message about today’s political and cultural climate, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first photos of the upcoming episode.

The fifth episode is titled “Occupy Truth” and will air on Tuesday, February 28th. The episode is told from the perspective of three recurring African American characters: Iris (Sharon Pierre-Louis), Sharee (Bianca Bethune), and Chris (Sam Adegoke). Iris is the one who heads the student protest; Sharee is hesitant about becoming so involved in the movement; and Chris, a campus athlete, fears he’s taking too much of a risk with his career by being a part of the protest.

In the exclusive photos from the Feb. 28 episode, Chris clashes with campus security and later pushed to the ground violently. Iris, Sharee, and Daphne (Katie Leclerc) come together to protest the racial injustice on campus.

Switched at Birth will be tackling the issue over the course of two episodes. The Feb. 21 episode, titled “Relation of Lines and Colors,” will feature Daphne and Sharee witnessing a threat to the Black Student Union, leading Daphne to try and make sense of the escalating racial tensions on campus. The “Occupy Truth” will air the following week.

Switched at Birth has bravely confronted major issues like sexual assault in the past. It’s great to see the show once again taking time to dive deep into campus racism and the devastating effects it can have on our youth. “Occupy Truth” got the African American Film Critics Association’s Seal of Approval.

Switched at Birth airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

