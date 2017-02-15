Steven Yeun: Is ‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Wife Pregnant With Twins Too? See Beyhive Message

REX/Shutterstock

We know former ‘The Walking Dead’ star Steven Yeun is about to become a daddy, but did he just drop the news that he’s expecting twins? We’ve got his super cryptic message with a shout-out to Beyonce, right here!

Double the baby joy! Steven Yeun, 33, is going to become a daddy times two if his Instragram hint is any indication. The former The Walking Dead star announced back in Dec. 2016 that he and new bride Joana Pak are going to become first time parents, and now it looks like they’re joining the twins club. He posted a series of pictures showing off his heavily pregnant wife and captioned it with a couple of beyhive emojis. That means one of two things….he REALLY loves Beyonce or the couple has two babies on the way just like Bey does. Aww, congrats you guys!

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

It seems to be raining twins in Hollywood, as Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are expecting double the baby fun and George Clooney, 55, and wife Amal, 39, are awaiting two bundles of joy this summer. These will be Steve and Joanna’s first children and they’re starting their family right away after marrying on Dec. 3, 2016.

In the pics, Joana’s baby bump is already super huge so it definitely looks like she’s carrying twins. This is such happy news for Steven, and pretty much helps take away the sting of his character being brutally killed off on The Walking Dead. His TV wife Maggie is still pregnant with his character Glen’s child, so he’s going to be having babies in real life AND on the show!

The altruistic actor and his wife are holding a baby shower soon and on their invites they asked guests to in lieu of gifts, give money to flintnow.org to help with the Michigan city’s water crisis. He shared a photo of their date card on Instagram and reached out to fans to get involved as well, captioning it, “If you guys are able to help here is a place to donate to. the city of Flint, much like many other parts of our country, need help. anything you can give. Big big love.” What a great guy. Steven is going to be such a loving and caring dad.

