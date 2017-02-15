‘DWTS’: Simone Biles, Billy Bush & More Stars In The Running To Join The Reality Show

REX/Shutterstock

Are you ready for season 24 of ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ The official cast has yet to be revealed, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Simone Biles and Billy Bush are just a few of the celebrities in the running to join. Read on for all the famous names!

Season 24 is gearing up to be the BEST.ONE.EVER! Rumors are flying left and right over which celebrities will compete on Dancing With The Stars, so we’ve decided to clear some things up. Simone Biles, 19, Billy Bush, 45, a cast member from Pretty Little Liars, and a star from Property Brothers or Storage Wars are pretty much set in stone, a series insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Some big names like Nick Viall, The Bachelor beauty Rachel Lindsay, Scott Baio, Peyton Manning, and Steve Smith Jr. are considering signing a contract.

That’s a serious epic line up! We’re thrilled that Simon is finally joining DWTS, especially when she was supposed to appear on season 23. Unfortunately, her gymnastics schedule heavily conflicted with the show’s. This would also be an incredible opportunity for Billy, who was FIRED from his job at NBC after the Donald Trump recording from 2005 went viral. And now that PLL has wrapped, the talented cast may be looking to start a new chapter. Baltimore Ravens star Steve may also have a bunch of free time on his hands, now that he retired from the NFL after 17 seasons.

Another rumor that has fans totally freaking is that the official cast will be revealed on Mar. 1, 19 days before season 24 airs on Mar. 20. Multiple outlets have reported that Good Morning America will break the news first. Last year, American Olympian Laurie Hernandez and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy took home the title, but this new cast might impress us with moves we’ve never seen before! It’s going to be WILD!

