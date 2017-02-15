Nicki Minaj Poses Topless In 6-Inch Heels After Receiving V-Day Bouquet: Message To Meek?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj is definitely flaunting what her mama gave her in a new pic that highlights all of her assets. The singer posted a VERY revealing shot on Feb. 15 after showing off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers she received on Valentine’s Day. Was she taunting ex Meek Mill?

Nicki Minaj, 34, went full on topless in a very sexy Instagram pic she posted on Feb. 15. The shot, taken inside a trailer, was posted the day after Valentine’s Day and shows the former stripper in all her naked glory.

“When u a stripper but lately u really been thinkin bout leavin the game,” Nicki captioned the pic, which featured the “Anaconda” singer sitting on a queen-sized bed wearing some magenta-tinted wraparound sunglasses, white underwear and peep-toe, silver fringe boots with a 6-inch heel. Stylin’, Nicki, stylin’.

While the shot was totally epic in its own right, we can’t help but wonder if it was a message to her ex Meek Mill, 29. After all, Nicki and Meek just officially called it quits, and the pic was posted one day after the most romantic day of the entire year. On Feb. 14, Nicki put up a beautiful shot of a stunning bouquet of pink flowers that could have possibly been from Meek, or even her buddy Drake, 30, who she has been making sweet music with in the studio.

But if they were from Meek, it looks like Nicki might have been trying to find a way to repay her former lover with a little token of her appreciation. The singer has never been one for subtlety and her taunting caption is further proof of that!

