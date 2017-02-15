‘The Bachelor’: Rachel Lindsay Admits She Was ‘Heartbroken’ & Blindsided By Nick Viall

Image Courtesy of ABC

We all know Rachel Lindsay is the next bachelorette, but what ever happened between she and Nick Viall? In a new interview, she reveals that their relationship did not go at all how she had planned.

“I was definitely heartbroken over the situation,” Rachel Lindsay, 31, told People magazine when asked about her split from Nick Viall. “I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me… Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

Of course we don’t know if Nick has found it yet, but we know that next week on The Bachelor, he’ll be meeting Rachel’s family during hometown dates, so that should be interesting to see. During this week’s episode, we saw him send home both Kristina and Danielle, shocking all of the remaining four — Rachel, Raven, Corinne and Vanessa.

However heartbroken Rachel may have been at the time though, she is ready for the next chapter in her life — The Bachelorette.

“The breakup wasn’t that long ago, but then in reality I wasn’t really dating Nick that long either. I really have had time to deal with my feelings,” she told the magazine. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m ready for a family, I’m ready to get married. I want a guy who is not afraid of that. I’ve come across that in my past… I’m really at the point where I’m ready for that and going through this season with Nick and being so close, made me realize how much I want it even more.”

