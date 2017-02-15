Mike Comrie Accused Of Rape: Hillary Duff’s Ex Under Investigation After Wild Night Out

Rex/Shutterstock

He was once a star of the NHL, but now, Mike Comrie stands accused of rape! Hillary Duff’s ex-husband — and the father of her son — is reportedly being investigated for sexually assaulting a woman during a threesome in his Los Angeles home.

Mike Comrie, 36, allegedly met a woman at a bar on Feb. 11, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. The two reportedly went back to Mike’s West L.A. condo, where she claims Mike raped her multiple times. However, sources close to the ex-NHL player tell TMZ that Mike has known this woman for a long time, and that this sex was consensual.

Plus, Mike and this woman reportedly weren’t alone, as the sources say that this sexual encounter was a three-way, and the alleged other woman hasn’t filed a complaint. Mike’s accuser, on the other hand, supposedly went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center immediately after, where a rape kit was administered. Mike has reportedly not spoken to the officials about this incident, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out for some clarification.

For some, Mike is best known as the former husband of Hilary Duff, 29, as the couple was together for nearly a decade. They began dating in 2007, before getting married in 2010. They welcomed their song, Luca Cruz Comrie, 4, in 2012. Hilary would file for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences” while seeking primary custody for Lucas. Ultimately, the marriage couldn’t be saved and the two finalized the split in 2016.

Despite this breakup, Hilary had nothing but positive things to say about her ex. “Mike’s amazing,” she said in the Feb. 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. “We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.” Some fans thought these two were back together when they were spotted kissing in May 2016, but Hilary has since moved on. She and Matthew Koma, 29, made their relationship “red carpet official” at a pre-SAG award show on Jan. 28.

For other people, Mike is best known as a former hockey star. He spent 13 years playing in the National Hockey League, playing for a handful of teams: the Edmonton Oilers, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders and, finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite the lengthy career, he never raised the Stanley Cup. After undergoing hip surgery for the third time, Mike decided to call it a call it a career and retire in 2012.

What do you think about these accusations, HollywoodLifers? Are you shocked?

