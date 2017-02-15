Melania Trump’s Miserable As First Lady: Refuses To Move Into White House

AP Images

Once the belle of the ball of socialite circles, Melania Trump’s life has drastically changed since her husband became president. But rather than embrace her role of first lady, Melania’s reportedly been ‘staying hidden’ at the Trump Tower! Why won’t she move into the White House?

Melania Trump, 46, simply isn’t happy now that her husband of 12 years, Donald Trump, 70, is president. Rather than frolicking around New York City, her days are spent trapped behind the walls of the Trump Tower, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. She’s allegedly in self-exile, and it’s all because of Donald!

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” the source told Us. “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with. Melania is unhappy with how her life ended up. She is miserable. She is staying hidden more.” It’s allegedly gotten to the point that she won’t even leave to take their nine-year-old son, Barron Trump, to school — that task falls on the Secret Service — and he allegedly isn’t allowed to go out very much, either.

Melania’s reportedly terrified of the protestors demonstrating in front of the Trump Tower, and doesn’t want to cross their picket lines. Understandable, considering what they’re protesting — her husband’s incredibly controversial policies, like temporary bans on accepting immigrants and refugees. There’s a reason they’re mad, and she’s an extension of Donald. She’ll never get a welcome reception.

She has been forced to fulfill her duties as first lady several times, but her appearances in Washington, DC, have been far and few between. Her decision not to live at the White House itself is jarring. But it’s things like not escorting the Japanese prime minister’s wife, Akie Abe, around DC during their state visit, that stand out as well. As first lady, it’s standard to keep other first ladies company while the president and the visiting leader meet. While Akie and husband Shinzo Abe came to the United States, she let Akie tour the city alone, then met up with them in Palm Beach at Mar-a-Lago.

That part makes sense; Mar-a-Lago is apparently Melania’s favorite place, and going there is one of the only reasons she’d reportedly leave Trump Tower. Melania made it to Washington again on February 15 to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah, and looked the picture of contentment. “Don’t let her smile in photos fool you,” the source said. “She hates this.”

Poor Melania. White House sources deny that anything is amiss with the first lady, and that she’s “very happy with her life and supporting her husband and family,” and “embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady.” Is she living at the Trump Tower because she truly wants Barron to finish out the school year in NYC, or is she trying to avoid the White House?

